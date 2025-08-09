Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading Down 22.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was down 22.1% on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Haemonetics traded as low as $61.01 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 718,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 738,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.77.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.