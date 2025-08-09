Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

HBIO stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

