HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CRBP

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.72) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.90) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 769.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.