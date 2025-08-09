HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for RIGL Earnings

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 438.89%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

