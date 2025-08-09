HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for ESPR Earnings

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $370.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,496.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

