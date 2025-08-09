Head to Head Analysis: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) vs. Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Madison County Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $2.06 billion 2.43 $460.82 million $5.43 10.73 Madison County Financial $29.54 million 2.41 $3.82 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 23.28% 11.21% 1.35% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hancock Whitney and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 2 4 1 2.86 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus target price of $66.7143, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hancock Whitney pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Madison County Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

