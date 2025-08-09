Head-To-Head Analysis: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Community Trust Bancorp 23.33% 11.92% 1.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

60.2% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Madison County Financial and Community Trust Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $29.54 million 2.41 $3.82 million N/A N/A Community Trust Bancorp $376.01 million 2.58 $82.81 million $5.08 10.54

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Madison County Financial and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

