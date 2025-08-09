Head to Head Analysis: Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) vs. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Olaplex and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 4 0 0 2.00 RLX Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than RLX Technology.

Olaplex has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex -0.30% 3.32% 1.65% RLX Technology 21.38% 4.05% 3.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and RLX Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $422.67 million 2.03 $19.52 million $0.02 64.50 RLX Technology $376.55 million 9.26 $75.60 million $0.06 37.00

RLX Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Olaplex. RLX Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olaplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLX Technology beats Olaplex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company distributes its products through professional distributors in salons, directly to retailers for sale in their physical stores, e-commerce sites, and its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

