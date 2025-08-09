Head-To-Head Contrast: Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) vs. Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sekisui House shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sekisui House has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sekisui House $26.67 billion 0.56 $1.44 billion $2.03 11.11 Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.10 $433.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sekisui House and Taylor Wimpey”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sekisui House has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sekisui House and Taylor Wimpey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taylor Wimpey 1 2 0 1 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Sekisui House and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sekisui House 4.78% 9.88% 4.10% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sekisui House pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Sekisui House pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments. It also engages in contracting of design and construction of custom detached houses, rental housing, office building, commercial buildings, and other properties; construction of reinforced concrete rental housing and commercial buildings; contracting of design and construction of civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses; subleasing, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; and sales of condominiums. Sekisui House, Ltd. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

