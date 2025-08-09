Head-To-Head Survey: Masco (NYSE:MAS) & Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 10.51% 1,519.31% 17.10% Gibraltar Industries 10.08% 12.91% 9.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Masco and Gibraltar Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 0 11 5 1 2.41 Gibraltar Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Masco currently has a consensus price target of $74.1333, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Masco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Masco is more favorable than Gibraltar Industries.

This table compares Masco and Gibraltar Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $7.83 billion 1.85 $822.00 million $3.77 18.38 Gibraltar Industries $1.31 billion 1.31 $137.34 million $4.17 13.94

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than Gibraltar Industries. Gibraltar Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Masco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Masco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Masco has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Masco beats Gibraltar Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations. The Residential segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, pipe flashings, and remote-controlled deck awnings and valances for sun protection. The Agtech segment offers growing and processing solutions, including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, maintenance, and support of greenhouses; and indoor growing operations for retail, fruits and vegetables, flowers, cannabis, commercial, institutional and conservatories, and car wash structure applications. The Infrastructure segment offers expansion joints, structural bearings, rubber pre-formed seals and other sealants, elastomeric concrete, and bridge cable protection systems. It serves solar developers, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors, as well as institutional and commercial growers of fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

