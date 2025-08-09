Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,580 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,450 ($19.50) to GBX 1,580 ($21.25) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.64) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,125 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.48) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hiscox

Hiscox Stock Performance

HSX opened at GBX 1,353 ($18.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,282.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,186.84. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,454 ($19.56).

Hiscox announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.