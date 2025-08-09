Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

HLLY stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Holley has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $377.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Holley had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Holley by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,613,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 275,838 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Holley by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 28.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 735,168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,990,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 440,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 108,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

