HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $650.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as low as $457.18 and last traded at $463.13, with a volume of 947467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $492.62.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.04.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.87 and a 200 day moving average of $613.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,952.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

