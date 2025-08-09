Humacyte (HUMA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect Humacyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humacyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HUMA Free Report ) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Humacyte worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

