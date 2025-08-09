Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,900 shares, agrowthof50.2% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Currently,0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently,0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Hurco Companies

In other Hurco Companies news, Chairman Michael Doar purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 226,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,784. The trade was a 1.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $220,491 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hurco Companies accounts for about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.44% of Hurco Companies worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

HURC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

