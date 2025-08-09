iA Financial Q3 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark cut shares of iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.88.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$141.27 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$96.00 and a 52-week high of C$151.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.90.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.29, for a total value of C$2,104,389.00. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 8,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$1,144,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $6,151,244. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.