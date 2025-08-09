ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $115.63 and last traded at $119.55, with a volume of 265371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.91.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $83,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,767.84. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $278,987.72. Following the sale, the director owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,141.60. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 764.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 813.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

