iHeartMedia (IHRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $912.35 million for the quarter.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.86. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,441,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,494.58. This represents a 4.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 99.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,105,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 532,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 186,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

