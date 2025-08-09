Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) vs. USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Innovex International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Compression Partners has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovex International and USA Compression Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 1 2 3.00 USA Compression Partners 1 3 0 0 1.75

Valuation & Earnings

Innovex International currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. USA Compression Partners has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given USA Compression Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe USA Compression Partners is more favorable than Innovex International.

This table compares Innovex International and USA Compression Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $660.80 million 1.68 $140.32 million $2.89 5.59 USA Compression Partners $950.45 million 3.11 $99.57 million $0.67 36.01

Innovex International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than USA Compression Partners. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Compression Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and USA Compression Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 16.66% 8.58% 6.92% USA Compression Partners 9.56% -69.11% 3.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovex International beats USA Compression Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.