Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $263.20 and last traded at $255.57, with a volume of 1764779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.82.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.73.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.