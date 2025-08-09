Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 895133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Get Inter & Co. Inc. alerts:

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

About Inter & Co. Inc.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.