Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Interface has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 130,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,035,123.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 65,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,200. This represents a 54.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,309 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Interface by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,473,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,214,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 222,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,897,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

