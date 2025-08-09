International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

IFF opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -103.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.05 per share, with a total value of $342,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,100 shares of company stock worth $3,631,607. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

