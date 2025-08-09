Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,500 shares, anincreaseof48.6% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0558 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
