Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,500 shares, anincreaseof48.6% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0558 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

