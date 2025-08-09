IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Weak Earnings

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $38.61 and last traded at $39.81. Approximately 13,566,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 22,951,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Get IonQ alerts:

The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 885.21%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $2,078,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,518,698.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 17,776 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $733,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 537,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,686.40. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IonQ by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 77,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 4,683.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IonQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.54.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.