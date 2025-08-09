iShares Biotechnology ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 9,100 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately124% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,057 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

