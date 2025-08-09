iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $40.71. 14,489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 10,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.64% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

