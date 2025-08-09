Ivan Schofield Buys 23,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £56,120 ($75,480.83).

On Thursday, August 7th, Ivan Schofield purchased 6,900 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £17,319 ($23,293.88).

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £444.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.51. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 231.50 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39.

Hollywood Bowl Group ( LON:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 12.01 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.57) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.92) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

