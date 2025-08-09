Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Canada raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$11.65 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.81.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

