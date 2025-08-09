JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.88) to GBX 2,100 ($28.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.79) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.83) to GBX 980 ($13.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472 ($19.80).

Fresnillo Price Performance

About Fresnillo

FRES stock opened at GBX 1,712.80 ($23.04) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,754 ($23.59). The firm has a market cap of £15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,441.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,089.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

