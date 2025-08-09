JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Up 0.4% on Insider Buying Activity

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 258.50 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.42). 105,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 216,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.41).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Bannerman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £30,720 ($41,318.09).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £210.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.71.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income ( LON:JCGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.14 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan China Growth & Income had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 72.25%.

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

