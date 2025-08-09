JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

