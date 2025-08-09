Jumia Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,987 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately172% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,666 call options.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

JMIA stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies ( NYSE:JMIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 42.52%.

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.