Jumia Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,987 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately172% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,666 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
JMIA stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
Further Reading
