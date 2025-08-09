Kolibri Global Energy (KGEI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. On average, analysts expect Kolibri Global Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kolibri Global Energy by 1,738.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter worth $986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter worth $919,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

