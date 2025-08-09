Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Up 12.3% After Strong Earnings

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.51 and last traded at $63.71. Approximately 522,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 722,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

