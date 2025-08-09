Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kornit Digital traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $13.80. 60,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 296,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $717.53 million, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

