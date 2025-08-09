Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kornit Digital traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $13.80. 60,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 296,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $717.53 million, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.90.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
