Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Head to Head Review

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Kronos Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kronos Worldwide pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kronos Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide $1.89 billion 0.30 $86.20 million $0.83 5.86 Shin-Etsu Chemical $16.82 billion 3.58 $3.52 billion $0.88 17.22

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Shin-Etsu Chemical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Worldwide. Kronos Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shin-Etsu Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kronos Worldwide and Shin-Etsu Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide 2 0 0 0 1.00 Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.30%. Given Kronos Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kronos Worldwide is more favorable than Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Worldwide and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide 3.57% 8.04% 3.50% Shin-Etsu Chemical 19.94% 10.77% 9.30%

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats Kronos Worldwide on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments. In addition, it offers cellulose derivatives, synthetic pheromones, aroma chemicals, dielectric and LED/ semiconductor materials, silanes, photoresists, chlorides, caustic soda, liquid fluoroelastomers, polyvinyl chloride and vinyl acetate resin, silicones, and silicones processed goods. Further, the company offers pellicles, photomask blanks, synthetic quartz/ quartz cloth, pyrolytic boron nitride, LIB anode material, and silicon metal. Additionally, it provides rare earth magnets, compound semiconductors, and oxide single crystals. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

