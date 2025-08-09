Large Cap Stocks To Consider – August 7th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Tesla, Apple, and Eli Lilly and Company are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks refer to publicly traded companies with market capitalizations typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms are often industry leaders with stable revenues, long operating histories and strong balance sheets. Because of their size and liquidity, they tend to be less volatile than smaller-cap stocks and frequently pay dividends, making them core holdings in many portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $180.77. 150,678,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,121,063. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $569.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,623,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,983,285. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.86 and its 200-day moving average is $511.70.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,841,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,907,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a one year low of $192.04 and a one year high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $6.78 on Thursday, hitting $220.03. 88,394,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,596,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.24. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $106.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $640.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,005,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.20. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $633.20 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

