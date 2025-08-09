Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Exact Sciences

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.93. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

