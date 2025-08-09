Legacy CG LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy CG LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,408 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 991,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $372,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 513,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $192,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $522.04 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.85 and its 200 day moving average is $438.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,743 shares of company stock worth $24,921,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

