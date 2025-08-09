LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,922 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

LX stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $500.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

LexinFintech announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

