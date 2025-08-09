Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $113.96 million for the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $750.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Carlton Rose sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,420.85. The trade was a 66.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $142,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 170,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,892.37. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,172,166. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $213,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. Northland Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

