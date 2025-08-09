Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Longevity Health Trading Down 4.6%
Shares of XAGE opened at $2.70 on Friday. Longevity Health has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $38.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longevity Health
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longevity Health stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.20% of Longevity Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About Longevity Health
Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing.
