LPL Financial LLC Acquires 22,292 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 242,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

