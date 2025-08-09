LPL Financial LLC Acquires 38,446 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $230.41.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $4,735,428.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,428,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,862,674.42. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,309 shares of company stock valued at $63,881,845. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

