LPL Financial LLC Acquires 44,731 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

