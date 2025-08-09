LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5,525.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.