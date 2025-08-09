LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,370,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,334 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,577,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,977,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $42.26 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.