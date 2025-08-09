LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,503 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after buying an additional 386,273 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,099,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,560,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,537,000 after acquiring an additional 101,630 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

