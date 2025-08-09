LPL Financial LLC Buys 27,860 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of DT Midstream worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in DT Midstream by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 32.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

